Weekend Roundup: May 2-4

Extremities, a Le Petit After Dark presentation | May 1 – May 3- This incredibly gripping drama portrays the act of violence and its aftermath as the victim turns the tables on her attacker, reaching a climax of fever pitch suspense: Marjorie is home alone when Raul enters through her unlocked door and attacks her. The tables turn when Marjorie is able to subdue Raul and keep him tied up in her fireplace. When Terry and Patricia, Marjorie’s roommates, come home, they are shocked and begin discussing how to handle the situation: call the police or take matters into their own hands? In connection with this production, Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne will be hosting a collection drive for The Haven.

2025 Women’s Health Fair | May 1 from 9 AM – 1 PM– Join the fair at Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever for free health screenings, educational presentations, and a wide range of community wellness resources. With over a dozen vendors—including Terrebonne General, Matherne Dermatology, and Nicholls Allied Health—this event offers services like blood pressure checks, glucose testing, mental health resources, and more. Topics include maternal health, fitness, children’s wellness, and healthy relationships. Open to all community members.

An Evening at Volumina Plantation | May 2 at 5:30 PM– Step back in time with a guided tour of this historic home and working farm. Discover the traditions of the family and the rich history of how the residence has endured through the years. After the tour, the ringing of the traditional bell will signal the start of a memorable evening featuring delicious Cajun cuisine served on family heirloom china passed down through generations. Call 985-772-0103 to reserve your seating.

Market at the Marina | May 3 from 8 AM – 12 PM– Attendees can expect 50 farmers’ market vendors offering a variety of delicious and unique foods, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors who will serve various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. This month’s non-profit spotlight is Children’s Water Safety Awareness. This local organization is dedicated to promoting water safety throughout our region and supporting families who have lost a loved one to drowning. Funds raised throughout the year help provide free swim lessons, life jackets, safety education, and counseling services for families affected by drowning incidents. Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities this month. St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will have engaging activities for kids to explore and experiment.

TPSD Free Physical Day | May 3 from 8:30 AM – 11 AM– Calling all student athletes! Terrebonne General Health System Community Sports Institute and Haydel Family Practice will host a free student-athlete physical session at the H.L. Bourgeois Gym, student athletes from Terrebonne Parish can come a receive a free physical necessary to participate in high school sports. Student athletes from each high school are invited to attend at the specified times below:

8:30-9:00 AM – HLB and Evergreen

9:00-9:20 AM – VCHS

9:20-9:50 AM – THS and HJH

9:50-10:00 AM – HCS

10:00-10:25 AM – STHS and LMMS

10:25-10:45 AM – EMHS, OMS, and GC

10:45-11:00 AM – CCA

May the 4th Be with You Celebration | May 3 from 9 AM – 6 PM– Explore Houma is proud to present the 5th Annual May the 4th Be with You – Louisiana celebration in Downtown Houma! In a galaxy far, far away, all Jedi, Sith and Younglings are invited to partake in this fandom extravaganza! Dress as your favorite Star Wars character, lightsaber optional, and join us in the Courthouse Square for an evening filled with face painting, trivia and lightsaber demonstrations by Tiger Rock Martial Arts. With musical guests the Caniac Band and Nonc Nu and da Wild Matous, blue and green milk available at Mahoney’s and food sponsored by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, this will be an out-of-this-world celebration the entire galaxy can enjoy! “Do.. or do not. There is no try.”

Meet The Fleet | May 3 from 9 AM – 3 PM– All the things you love about LUMCON’s Open House BUT on the Maritime Campus on Dickson Road in Houma. Come out to see us on May 3, 2025. Just minutes from other events also happening in the Houma area that day! Hands-on activities, a Knowledge Quest for the kiddos, vessel tours, build-a-boat challenges, lab tours, and so much more. And it is all FREE! https://lumcon.edu/MTF/

18th Annual Southdown Bar’s CASA of Terrebonne Crawfish Boil Off | May 3 from 11 AM – 2 PM– Get ready for the 18th Annual Southdown Bar’s CASA of Terrebonne Crawfish Boil Off! Located in the old Rite Aid parking lot at 1238 St. Charles blvd in Houma. $20 all-you-can-eat crawfish, $10/lb shrimp $5/lb crawfish to-go. Hosted by CASA of Terrebonne and the H.J. Courville Foundation—don’t miss out on this delicious local tradition for a great cause!

The Ladybug Ball | May 3 from 11 AM – 2 PM– The Ladybug Ball is a family-friendly event that proclaims every child is loved by an awesome God who created us as beautiful and unique as the ladybug AND has entrusted us all to care for the environment. The 19th Annual Ladybug Ball will be at the Bayou Country Sports Complex.

Bayou Lemonade Day | May 3 at 12 PM– Get ready to stir up success, one cup at a time! Lemonade Day is returning to the Bayou Region on Saturday, May 3, 2025 giving kids the ultimate chance to become business owners for a day! This free, hands-on learning experience teaches children entrepreneurship, money management, customer service, and leadership skills—all while having a blast running their very own lemonade stand. It’s more than just selling drinks—it’s about inspiring the next generation of business leaders, community changemakers, and go-getters!

Fletcher Foundation 5th Annual Derby Party | May 3 at 4 PM– Join the Fletcher Foundation for our fifth annual Derby Party on Saturday, May 3, 2025! Sip on a classic mint julep or your favorite cocktail, savor delicious hors d’oeuvres, and enjoy live music as we celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports. No Derby celebration is complete without show-stopping fashion! Don your most elegant, extravagant, or wildly creative hat or pair of socks for a chance to win our Best Hat Contest and our Best Socks Contest. Whether charming or outlandish, make a statement and take home the prize! For more details, contact Lucy Shicksnider at lucy.shicksnider@fletcher.edu or 985-448-7908.