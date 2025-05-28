Weekend Roundup: May 30-June 1

2nd Annual Community Emergency Preparedness & Response Summit May 30 from 8 AM – 12 PM- This informative event is ponsored by American Red Cross, Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish School District, Terrebonne Parish District Attorney.

Community Yard Sale May 31 from 7 AM – 1 PM-The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library will host a Community Yard sale fundraiser at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. Community members are invited to rent a space and sell their gently used items, with all proceeds from rental fees going to support the library and its programs.