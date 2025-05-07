Weekend Roundup: May 9-11

TPPL East Branch Book Sale | May 10 from 9 AM – 4 PM– The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library will host a Book Sale where shoppers can grab great deals, including $5 per bag (including audiobooks), $3 for select books, and DVDs for just $1 in a case (or 25¢ in an envelope). It’s a perfect opportunity to stock up while supporting your local library!

TFAE’s Cajun Food Fest and 5k Run for Excellence | May 10 from 10 AM – 4 PM– In Downtown Houma the Battle of the High School Bands will kick off the event at 4 p.m., followed by the opening of the Cajun Food Fest and start of the race at 6 p.m. Then dance the night away with Souled Out and feast on over 35 food booths. A kids corner will offer a petting zoo, face painting, and so much more. Proceeds support the hard-working educators in Terrebonne Parish and literacy programs including Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

5th Annual Wings for the Win Wing Cookoff | May 10 from 11 AM – 3 PM– At Southdown Plantation teams will vie for victory in three distinct categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. In addition to delicious food, attendees will enjoy live music and a dedicated kids’ zone. Wings for the Win Inc. is a non-profit organization that assists families with a baby in the NICU.

Ya Momma’s Dish & Dash | May 10 at 11 AM– At the Larose Civic Center for the second year in a row, Bless Your Heart Nonprofit pays homage to our mothers by hosting the annual 5k and Cook Off. The dash part, the “Sprint for Spring” 5k and 1 mile Fun Run, will take place in the neighborhoods around the Larose Civic Center. The dish part will be “Ya Momma’s Best Dish” cook off made of teams preparing recipes of their momma’s favorite dishes or dishes that remind them of their momma’s. There will be tons of food and fun for all ages!