Weekend Roundup Up: May 23-26

Thibodaux among 22 Louisiana communities honored with 2025 Main Street America Accreditation
May 21, 2025
Thibodaux among 22 Louisiana communities honored with 2025 Main Street America Accreditation
May 21, 2025

The 4th Annual Marine Corps League Det. #475 Operation Community Crawfish Boil-Off May 24 at 11 AM– Taking place at Pours Tavern, located at 1527 Polk St. in Houma, the community is welcome to join. Entry is $20 for all-you-can-eat crawfish, with kids 10 and under eating free. To-go orders will be available for $5 per pound. Proceeds from the event will go to support local veterans and community efforts. For more information, please call or text Amos Mosely at 985-209-1342, Ray Garcia at 505-850-6412, or Glenn Ward at 504-408-9374.

2025 Regional Military Museum Memorial Day Open House & Ceremony | May 26 from 10 AM – 3 PMHonor the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes at this meaningful Memorial Day event hosted by the Regional Military Museum. The open house begins at 10:00 a.m. and continues until 2:00 p.m., followed by a special Memorial Day Ceremony at 2:00 p.m. in the museum atrium. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Regional Military Museum Foundation at 985-873-8200.

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Photo provided by Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.

May 21, 2025

Thibodaux among 22 Louisiana communities honored with 2025 Main Street America Accreditation

Read more