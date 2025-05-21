Weekend Roundup Up: May 23-26

The 4th Annual Marine Corps League Det. #475 Operation Community Crawfish Boil-Off | May 24 at 11 AM– Taking place at Pours Tavern, located at 1527 Polk St. in Houma, the community is welcome to join. Entry is $20 for all-you-can-eat crawfish, with kids 10 and under eating free. To-go orders will be available for $5 per pound. Proceeds from the event will go to support local veterans and community efforts. For more information, please call or text Amos Mosely at 985-209-1342, Ray Garcia at 505-850-6412, or Glenn Ward at 504-408-9374.

2025 Regional Military Museum Memorial Day Open House & Ceremony | May 26 from 10 AM – 3 PM – Honor the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes at this meaningful Memorial Day event hosted by the Regional Military Museum. The open house begins at 10:00 a.m. and continues until 2:00 p.m., followed by a special Memorial Day Ceremony at 2:00 p.m. in the museum atrium. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Regional Military Museum Foundation at 985-873-8200.