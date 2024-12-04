Where to find artist Kassie Voisin’s local holiday murals this year

Local artist Kassie Matherne Voisin is working hard to bring the holiday spirit across Terrebonne, Lafourche, and surrounding parishes with her Christmas-themed murals!

Voisin, also known through her business title “Murals By Kassie,” has been painting murals for businesses, homes, and schools for almost a decade. Now, in the 2024 holiday season, her festive paintings can be found all across southern Louisiana. Read more about Voisin’s journey to becoming one of Houma’s favorite muralists here.

All photos provided by Kassie Matherne Voisin.

“The most rewarding part of painting holiday murals is seeing how they bring joy and a festive atmosphere to the community. Watching people’s reactions as they pass by, especially children who light up at the sight of a cheerful scene, makes all the effort worthwhile,” explained Voisin. “It’s also incredibly fulfilling to transform a plain space into something that inspires holiday spirit and connection, knowing that my art becomes a part of people’s celebrations and memories.”

Voisin has been hard at work, and local art-lovers can check out her Christmas murals at the following locations:

Lakeside Shopping Center

Chick-fil-A in Houma

Fletcher Technical Community College

Runneth Over

Cannata’s

South Louisiana Bank

For more information about Murals By Kassie, and to stay up-to-date on the many Christmas murals she will be working on this year, please visit her Facebook.