Who will reign over Louisiana seafood this year? Chefs called to compete for state-wide culinary crown

It’s time to crown the new King or Queen of Louisiana seafood! The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board is officially calling for chefs across the state to compete in the 18th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

This year’s competition will take place at The Harbor Center in Slidell on Friday, June 27, 2025.

“We are excited to hold this outstanding competition on the Northshore as we continue to share this amazing culinary event with everyone in the state. Louisiana is a place where you can Feed Your Soul, and what better way than by cooking up some of the best seafood in the world found right here in Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

In addition to earning the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off, hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans during the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Entrants in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off must be an executive chef for a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, a proud partner in both the Louisiana and Great American Seafood Cook-Offs.

Chefs interested in vying for the title 2025 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood can access the online entry form through the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off webpage and return it by the Friday, May 30, 2025 deadline. Information on previous cook-offs and updates on the event are at LouisianaSeafood.com.

Sponsors for the 2025 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, Visit the Northshore, and the Louisiana Restaurant Association.