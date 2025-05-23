Wings for the Win raises $35,000 for NICU families with 5th annual event

Wings for the Win celebrated their 5th Wing Fest Cook Off this May, raising over $35,000 for families with children in the NICU.

From a humble backyard competition to a full-fledged non-profit organization, Wings for the Win is the brainchild of a group of friends with a passion for cooking wings and a heart for helping families in need. The yearly event and organization is dedicated to supporting families in the Tri-Parish area with a child in the NICU.

Photos by Chase Mazur Photography. Photos provided by Wings for the Win, Inc.

Wings for the Win provides a range of benefits to these families, including assistance with lodging, transportation, meals, and essential baby supplies.

“My husband Kevin and I experienced the challenges of having a premature baby in the NICU firsthand, and understand the emotional and financial strain that such an experience can bring,” said Tricia Pizzolato, President of Wings for the Win. “Our personal journey with our son, Ryan, born at just 25 weeks and weighing only 1 pound, inspired us to create Wings for the Win Inc. After spending 147 days in the NICU at Oschner Baptist in New Orleans, we realized the need to help families facing similar hardships. Our ultimate goal is to lessen the financial burden on families going through the challenging experience of having a baby in the NICU.”

This is the 5th year of the Wings for the Win Wing Fest Cook Off, held at Southdown Plantation this May. This year was by far their most successful event, with over 1,400 community members attending and 13,000 wings cooked. Of the attendees, four “Wing Babies” and their families were present, whom have been supported by Wings for the Win proceeds in the past.

“I am truly amazed by the success of the event and the incredible support from the community,” continued Tricia. “Wing Fest is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together for a fun day, but the real blessing is in connecting with families who have a baby in the NICU. It’s a privilege to offer them assistance and comfort during such uncertain times.”

2025’s Wings for the Win Wing Fest Cook Off raised almost $35,000, which will go directly towards Tri-Parish area NICU families.

“This year’s event was a testament to our awesome community in support of families with a child in the NICU,” said Jill Ganier, Treasurer of Wings for the Win, Inc. “With the help of our dedicated volunteers and generous supporters, we were able to raise thousands of dollars. This support will assist the parents to travel to and from the hospitals, stay in hotels close to the hospitals during critical times and have meals on the go.”

Looking towards the future, Wings for the Win will host their 2026 Wing Fest Cook Off event on May 9, 2026 at Southdown Plantation and Museum in Houma. To stay updated and to learn more about our mission, please visit their Facebook.