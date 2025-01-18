Winter Storm Watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch at 11:13 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2025 for portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi for late Monday night through Tuesday evening.

Winter precipitation causing moderate to major impacts is expected. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches along and north of the I-10 and I-12 corridor and 2 to 6 inches south of this corridor. There is also a low chance of ice accumulations along and south of the I-10 and I-12 corridor.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.