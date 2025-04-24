Witness thousands of migratory birds flock to the shores of Grand Isle this weekend

Thousands of birds are flocking to the beautiful shores of Grand Isle, as nature lovers are invited to witness the spectacle at the 28th Annual Bird Celebration this weekend.

“The Spring Migration of NeoTropical Songbirds has begun, and Grand Isle is the place to be,” said Jean Landry, Grand Isle Nature Conservancy, Program Manager. “Thousands of beautiful migratory birds are making this phenomenal spring flight across the Gulf of Mexico, many stopping in Grand Isle’s live oak/hackberry forest and grass fields.”

Photos provided by Grand Isle.

Highlights of this year’s festival include guided bird-watching tours on the Grand Isle Birding Trail, scenic kayak tours through mangroves, stunning views of songbirds, shorebirds, raptors, and more. There will also be State Park and Elmer’s Island up-close encounters with migrating songbirds at Lafitte Woods Preserve, where bird lovers can see how they’re gently caught, weighed, and released.

“After a long flight across the Gulf of Mexico, migrating birds flock to Grand Isle to rest after their difficult journey. The island has become one of the best places in the world to see the variety of species flying north,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “We are proud to welcome the migratory birds and visitors to our island.”

Photos provided by Grand Isle.

This year’s event will take place Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, 2025 and is headquartered at the Grand Isle School at 149 Ludwig Lane, Grand Isle. The festival includes informational booths and vendors. For event information and a schedule of tours, visit grandisleevents.org.

This Annual Celebration Event, initiated in 1998, was created in part to support the purchase and management of the Grand Isle Sanctuary to protect some of the last remaining undeveloped chenier habitats (live oak ridges).

The event is hosted by the Grand Isle Sanctuary Group which includes: Grand Isle Community Development Team, Town of Grand Isle, The Louisiana Nature Conservancy and Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, Terrebonne Bird Club, Orleans Audubon and Bird Club, LA Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Louisiana National Audubon Society.

Photo provided by Grand Isle.