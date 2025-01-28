Women’s Business Alliance to award two scholarships to local female students

The Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region is excited to announce that they are now accepting applications for its 2025 Academic Scholarship Program.

The program will award two $1,000 scholarships, one to a graduating high-school senior and a second to a non-traditional college student.

“Since its founding in 2004, the mission of the Women’s Business Alliance has been to improve the quality of life for women by empowering them in their professional endeavors and personal relationships,” reads a statement from the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region. “In keeping with the mission, the WBA of Houma awards scholarships with the purpose of assisting our future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals!”

The scholarship application process is during spring every year and the recipients are presented with the scholarship monies at a luncheon. Please see below for the applications for traditional and nontraditional student scholarships:

The nontraditional student is one age 25 or older who has returned to a Louisiana college to pursue a degree. Nontraditional applicants must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes, have completed one semester of college and have a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.0. Graduating seniors must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes and have a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.0 and be entering a Louisiana college.

applicants should click here for further application requirements.

The scholarship program embodies the Women’s Business Alliance mission to enrich its members through networking, education, community involvement, and mentoring future generations. The application forms can be downloaded here. Submission deadline for applicants is March 14, 2025.

For more information about the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region, please visit their website.