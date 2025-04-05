Young entrepreneurs encouraged to sign up for Bayou Lemonade Day

Get ready to stir up success, one cup at a time! Lemonade Day is returning to the Bayou Region on Saturday, May 3, 2025 giving kids the ultimate chance to become business owners for a day!

This free, hands-on learning experience teaches children entrepreneurship, money management, customer service, and leadership skills—all while having a blast running their very own lemonade stand. It’s more than just selling drinks—it’s about inspiring the next generation of business leaders, community changemakers, and go-getters!

Parents are encouraged to register their children to have a lemonade stand at their home, neighborhood park, or other safe location on May 3, 2025. The first 125 children in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes registering their stands with Synergy Bank will receive a free Lemonade Day Kit, which includes helpful items to set them up for success such as a workbook, child’s apron, money bag, and more. Bayou Region Lemonade Day is sponsored by Synergy Bank, Raising Canes, Rouses, Terrebonne Parish Library, and Lafourche Parish Library.

Registered participants will automatically enter to win random prizes throughout the day, including $25 VISA® gift cards from Synergy Bank, $25 Rouses gift cards, a Raising Cane’s gift basket, and a tote bag of prizes from Terrebonne Parish Library.

Registered participants can also enter to win this year’s Best Decorated Stand contest. Judges will award one stand in the Bayou Region the title of Best Decorated Stand, and the winner will receive a prize package including a $50 VISA® gift card from Synergy Bank, a $50 Rouses gift card, a $50 Raising Cane’s gift basket, and a tote bag of prizes from Terrebonne Parish Library.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to turn a lemonade stand into a lesson in leadership, responsibility, and success! Register your child today and get all the details at www.synergybank.com/lemonade.