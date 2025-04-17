Your holiday weekend forecast: Very warm weather expected through Easter Sunday, small chance of rain

Easter weekend is here, and with it comes the warm weather!

As you prepare your festivities for the weekend, whether it includes church, egg hunts, or just relaxing with your family, be sure to dress for above-average temperatures.

The National Weather Service of New Orleans is currently predicting temperatures up to 5 degrees over the average for this time of year, reaching the low 80’s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Relatively clear skies are expected throughout the weekend, with a higher chance of rain on Easter Sunday. There is a 20% chance of precipitation on Friday, 25% on Saturday, and 35% on Sunday.

For more weather information is it becomes available, please visit the National Weather Service New Orleans on Facebook.