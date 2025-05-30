Youth sports opportunities heat up in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Local families can look forward to a variety of exciting youth sports and clinic opportunities this summer and fall, designed to keep kids active, learning, and having fun. From football and cheer to volleyball and softball, local recreation departments are offering affordable, skill-building programs for children and teens of all ages. Age eligibility is determined by the child’s age as of September 30 of the current year.

Here’s a look at upcoming opportunities in each parish:

Lafourche Parish Youth Sports and Clinics

Boys Flag Football (Ages 7–12) Registration: July 7 – August 7 Season: September – October Location: Peltier Park, Thibodaux Fee: $40 (Late Fee: $50)

Girls Fall Fast Pitch Softball (Ages 10–15) Registration: July 7 – August 7 Season: September – October Location: Peltier Park, Thibodaux Fee: $40 (Late Fee: $50)

Girls Volleyball Clinic (Ages 5–12) Registration: June 2025 Clinic Date: July (Exact date TBA) Location: Peltier Park Recreation Center Fee: $40

Cheerleading Clinic (Ages 6–12) Registration: May 2025 Clinic Dates: July 14–17 Location: Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium Fee: $40 (Late Fee: $50)



For more information or to register, contact the Thibodaux Parks and Recreation Department at (985) 446-7235 or visit their Facebook page.

Terrebonne Parish Youth Sports

Flag Football (Ages 5–12) Registration: June 1–7 Games: July – August

Tackle Football (Ages 7–12) Registration: August 1–7 Games: September – November

Cheerleading (Ages 5–12) Registration: August 1–7 Games: September – November

Volleyball (Ages 8–17) Registration: August 1–7 Games: September – November

Buddy Ball (Ages 4–19) Registration: October 1–7 Games: October – November



For more information or help with registration, contact the Terrebonne Parish Athletics Office at (985) 873-6584 or visit their Facebook page.