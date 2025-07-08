“A.J.” Al James LeBoeuf, Jr., 38, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away on Friday, July 4, 2025.

He is survived by his precious baby girl, Jemma Rayne LeBoeuf; parents, Katherine Landry LeBoeuf and Al James LeBoeuf, Sr.; sister, Marci Rayne LeBoeuf Breaux; brother, Lance Michael Prosperie; godchild, Maddox Sky James Breaux; nephew, Dex Breez Breaux; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence J. LeBoeuf, Jr. and Eldora Usie LeBoeuf; maternal grandparents, Lester “Slim” Arthur Landry and Alice Ellender Landry; aunt, Kim Elizabeth Landry; and uncles, Wayne J. LeBoeuf and Bryan P. LeBoeuf.

A.J., we prayed for your peace and your healing. We loved you so deeply and you will always be in our hearts. We are comforted in knowing that we will see you again one day. “What a Day that Will Be”.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home at West Park from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, with a Memorial Service at 6:30 pm.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.