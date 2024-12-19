Abram Joseph Williams, a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in the arms of his mom and dad on December 15, 2024 at the tender age of 4 months.

Family and friends are invited to honor his life with a visitation on Saturday, December 21 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Abram is survived by his loving parents, Maria and Tanner Williams; sister, Alice Williams; paternal grandparents, Ted and Vickie Williams; maternal grandparents, Buddy and Gerry Prejean; maternal great-grandmother, Merlin Prejean; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who all adored him dearly.

Abram was our precious miracle baby from the beginning. He was a cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. His sweet demeanor and blue eyes captured hearts near and far, but his serious expression was often on display and adored. He was described as a little man from day one, and Alice’s little brother. He was a beautiful, big boy in stature with a recent infectious smile that melted mommy’s heart. He loved bath time, blowing raspberries, wiping his perfect lips, getting woken up by his sister, mat time with daddy, and sucking his third and fourth fingers, but his most favorite pastimes were rocking and contact naps with his mom and dad and seeing his big sister! You could already see the bond they shared with his adoring stare when she was near and his smile when she’d talk to him or poke him on the nose! He had already accomplished sleeping through the night, rolling over, playing with his toes, and was a new drooling champ. Abram spent most of his sweet life in his mommy’s arms receiving endless cuddles. Abram knew God at his young age because he knew unconditional love his entire life.

Abram has gone to be with his Heavenly Father and watch over his loving family. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and adored him. Maria and Tanner are proud to call Abram their son and will remember the legacy he leaves behind with the many lives he has touched through prayer.

The Williams Family would like to thank the emergency personnel at Thibodaux Regional, as well as the many nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians at Children’s Hospital. Abram was in loving, caring hands at all moments.

They would also like to thank their community, friends, and family near and far for the unwavering support and many prayers said fervently around the world for their precious boy. Their only ask is that your prayers do not cease for Abram or their family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hogs for the Cause and Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.