Ada Belle “Nannie” Hester, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, June 13, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Nannie is survived by her niece, Teri Hebert (Allen); nephew, John Belanger; niece, Monique Corso (Todd); great-nieces, Heather Matherne (Christopher), Ashleigh Dupre (CJ), Chrystal Locke (Kyle), Madison Winkler (Dillon); great-nephews, Brandon Belanger, Jesse Belanger, Christopher Winkler (Brittany), Cullen Winkler; great-great-nieces, Bella Winkler, MaKenna Schwab; great-great-nephew, Hunter Dupre.

Nannie is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Belle Hester; sister, Mary “Doo” Belanger (Robert “Bobby”); and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nannie was a devoted member of the Catholic Daughters of America as well as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Bernadette Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and volunteering in the community. She retired from Crawford and Company after many years of service. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.