It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Adam James White, beloved husband, father, and friend, who left us on March 27, 2025, at the age of 79. Adam was born on September 22, 1945, in Grand Caillou, Louisiana, and spent his life deeply rooted in the waters that had shaped his soul and career as a dedicated Tugboat Captain.

Adam is survived by his cherished children, Bernadette “Bernie” (Robert) McCoy, Donna (Ray) Price, Anne (Scott) Ziepke; grandchildren, Adriane, Toni, Adam (Emma), Alex, Cameron, Kimberly, Anthony, Christian, Kayson, Cory and Amy; great-grandchildren, Cullen, Margaret, Amity, Emma, Noelle, Noah and Ayla.

Adam is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Brenda White; his companion, Edrith Naquin; his parents, Clancy and Lena White; his daughter, Barbara Picou; his sisters, Pearly Marie Constrantiche, Gertie White Foret Lyons; and his brother, John Joseph White.

Adam’s journey in life was marked not only by his professional achievements but also by the cherished moments spent with his family. A man of many interests, Adam had an undeniable love for fishing. The time he spent by the water, reeling in the big catch or crafting his own cast nets, brought him immense joy and peace. His laughter, kindness, and unwavering spirit will remain forever etched in the hearts of all who knew him. He was also a devoted Catholic and proudly served as a 4th degree knight, he and his wife were involved in the Cassia Movement with the Houma Catholic Diocese.

In honoring Adam’s legacy, we invite all those who knew and loved him to gather for a visitation on April 5, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9 AM to 11 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 AM. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend their dearest thanks and appreciation to The Oaks of Houma, St. Catherine’s Hospice for their love and care shown to Adam and the family. They would also like to thank everyone for their sincere thoughts and prayers.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Adam James White.