Addie Moore Sanford, age 87, a native of Houma and resident of Livingston, La., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Addie is survived by her children, Katherine Pellegrin, Darren Sanford (Crystal), and Cynthia Gatlin (Ricky); her grandchildren, Monique Scales (James), Mindy Pellegrin (Kenny Jr.), Michelle Falgout (Fred Jr.), Matthew Pellegrin (Jennifer), Ashalyn Sanford (Jackson Payne), Andrea Cloy, Travis Sanford (Angie), Megan Smith (Josh), Jena Chiasson (Drew Kramer) and Paige Gardner (Evan); her great-grandchildren, Amber, James IV, Kenneth III, Kaleb, Angelle, Hunter, Kenley, Bryce, Paisley, Andrew, Aubrey, Scott, Brooke, Bree, Braelynn, Layken, Elliot, Walker and Rosie; her great-great-grandchildren, Corbin, Chase; her daughter-in-law, Betty Sanford; her brothers, Al Moore and Terry Moore (Linda); her sisters, Pearl Lirette (Raymond) and Sherryl Carlos; sister-in-law, Janet Sanford.

Addie was preceded in passing by her husband, James Sanford; her parents, Harry and Josephine Moore; her son, Kim Sanford; her daughter, Deborah Sanford; her grandchildren, Christina Sanford, Scott Sanford and Marc Cloy; her great-grandchild, Bryce Sanford; her brothers, Robert Moore and Marcel Moore; her brothers-in-law, Barry Carlos and Douglas Sanford; and her in-laws, Charles and Mildred Sanford.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Addie taking place at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Addie will be laid to rest in St. Francis #2 following the services.

Addie was an avid sewer and loved to crochet. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, and she loved to host gatherings with her family and friends, attending seafood boils and traveling. Addie was also a retired nurse from Baton Rouge General.

The family would like to thank the staff at Landmark South Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home and Baton Rouge General for their care and compassion for Addie.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Addie Sanford.