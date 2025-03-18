Al James Pierron, 66, a native of Dulac and resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 14, 2025. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Al was born to the late Albert Pierron Sr. and Adeline Lirette Pierron. His life was marked by a deep love for his family, unwavering generosity, and a sense of humor that touched all who knew him.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Monica Sevin Pierron; two sons, Jeremiah (Carla) and Jake (Rachel); and three beloved grandchildren: Anna Rose, Adeline, and Jacques. His family was the center of his world, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Al is also survived by two brothers, Leroy (Olivia) and Albert (Loretta); four sisters: Joyce (Robert) Foret, Virginia “Jean” Detiveaux, Shirley Calahan, and Patricia “Teetsie” Domangue; three sisters-in-law: Deanna Oncale, Barbara Pierron, and Cindy Parfait; and a brother-in-law, Joey (Sandra) Sevin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Sr. and Adeline Pierron; seven brothers: Minus, Alvin “Neggie,” Ray, Michael, Terry, Wade, and Mark; three sisters: Lucille Pierron, Mable Blanchard, and Mary Ann Theriot; father-in-law, Junius “Token” Sevin; and mother-in-law, Bella Sevin.

From an early age, Al had a gift for making friends. Once he made a friend, they never forgot him-nor did he forget them. Many remember him for one of his earliest prized possessions: his hard-earned, colorful ’70s van, which carried him through countless adventures.

Al met the love of his life, Monica, and together they built a beautiful life. Their love brought them sons, and eventually, grandchildren-his greatest joy. To them, he was not only a role model but also a source of endless love and laughter.

As a devoted provider, Al built a boat, which he named Jake and Jeremiah, to support his young family. He shared his love of working on the water with the sons the boat was named after, instilling in them his passion and strong work ethic. Later, he built a career at Gulf Island, where he worked until retirement as a Superintendent in the offshore division, overseeing pipe insulation and living quarters.

Al had a great sense of humor and was never afraid to laugh. That twinkle in his eye will always be remembered as a glimpse into his big heart.

He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and deer hunting. He also cherished a good conversation and was always willing to listen.

Al came from a large, close-knit family, and their bond is everlasting. Those who passed before him have welcomed him into Heaven with big smiles and open arms. Those left behind will miss him deeply.

Rest easy, Al. You will forever be remembered, and your love will continue to guide your family.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Lesley Meng and Dr. Rockne Hymel, along with the doctors, nurses, and staff at Terrebonne General Health System and Haydel Memorial Hospice, for their exceptional care and support.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.