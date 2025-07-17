Alex “Paw Honey” Joseph St. Amant Jr., 80, born June 3, 1945 a native of Montegut, Louisiana and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on July 14, 2025.

Alex was proud to be a US Army veteran having served during Vietnam. He enjoyed wood working, rosary making, fishing, and camping. He volunteered for the Board of Directors for the Terrebonne Sportman’s League and Kajun Kasters for many years. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Angel (Tommy) Luke, Aimee (Mike) Detiveaux, and Annette St. Amant (Brad Dupre); sister, Desiree’ St. Amant (Daisy); grandchildren, Bobby, Alexis (Colby), Alex, and Reece; step-grandchildren, Lynsey, Erin, Dylon, and Brett; step-great-grandchildren, Cohen, Ryder, Luke, Nolan, Lily, and Layla.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ledet St. Amant; parents, Alex St. Amant Sr. and Cecile DeRoche St. Amant; in-laws, Curtis J. Ledet Sr. and Eve Ledet; son-in-law, Jeff Garner; and brothers, Allen St. Amant and Robert St. Amant.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 11:00 AM until the memorial service at 1:00 PM.

