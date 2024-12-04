Alice Gautreaux Levron, 78, born January 9, 1946 a native of Cut Off, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, December 2, 2024.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Levron; sons, Barry Levron and wife, Monique, and Garry Levron and wife, Toya; seven grandchildren, Britney Levron, Danielle Sharp (Matthew), Melody Britt (Dustin), Brady Levron, Madison Hebert (Andrew), Morgan Levron, and Maisyn Levron; five great-grandchildren, Abigail Matherne, Aiden Pierce, James and Jack Sharp, and Ava Britt; sister, Patsy Ledet; brother, Cleveland “Johnny” Gautreaux, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Levron; parents, Cleveland “Vin” Gautreaux and Edna Bernard Gautreaux; and sisters, Beverly Naquin and Judy Picou.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, Louisiana from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut Off, Louisiana.

