Allen Taylor, 96, nickname Buck, a native of Arnaudville, La. and resident of Houma, La., died Saturday, August 9, 2025.

He is survived by one daughter, Lillianne (Roy) Taylor Douglas; one grandson, Ian Joseph Bailey; one granddaughter, Hannah Taylor Bailey; four great-grandchildren, Jonas T. Porche, Abigail Porche, Kaylena and Jenica Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliza and Edward Taylor; one daughter, Carla Taylor Bailey; one son, Frederick Taylor; brothers, Alex Taylor, Sidney Taylor, Clarence Taylor, Lynn Taylor, Bruno Taylor, Sam Taylor and Edward “T Black” Taylor, Jr.; sisters, Delta Bourque, Corrine “Mig” Parrie and Anna Belle Tauzin; and his beloved granddaughter, Candace Britt Porche.

He was a retired oilfield salesman of Houma Filter who enjoyed traveling around the world. He had a love of music, gardening and good conversation.

There will be no services.

Special thanks to Haydel Hospice and his caregiver, Brenda, for their care and compassion.