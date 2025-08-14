Alphonse Joseph Leonard, 65, passed away on August 13, 2025 at 8:01 PM. Born November 25, 1959, he was a native of Chackbay, LA and resident of Choctaw, LA.

Services will be held at a later date.

Alphonse is survived by his wife, Kathy Cortez Leonard; daughters, Ashley Boudreaux (Delaune), Melody Cortez (Eddie Sylveter, Jr.); step daughter, Trish Tabor (Drew); grandchildren, Aiden Boudreaux, Jaxon Boudreaux, Mason Sylvester; step grandchildren, Chelsea Gautreaux, Drew Tabor, Jr., Mallorie Percle; step great grandchildren, Wesley Gautreaux and Rachel Gautreaux; mother, Betty Leonard; brother, Joseph Leonard, Sr. (Robin)

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Leonard.

He loved the oudoors, camping, traveling and his dog, Max.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.