Amanda Francis Millet Melancon, age 50, a native and resident of Houma, LA was born December 4, 1974 and passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Amanda was a generous and helpful person. She loved the beach, fishing, and music. Amanda was always smiling and her true joy was her children. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Amanda is survived by husband of 12 years, Kevin Melancon; daughters: Abigail (Graham) Darcey Jones, Hannah Darcey, and Taylor Melancon; son, Tyler Melancon; father, Frank Millet; and brother, Michael (Jennifer) Millet.

Amanda was preceded in death by mother, Georgette Keen Millet.

