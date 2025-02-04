It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Amanda Lua Bergeron, beloved mother, cherished friend, and dedicated professional, who peacefully departed this life on February 1, 2025, at the age of 77. Born on December 20, 1947, in Houma, Louisiana, Amanda touched the lives of everyone she met with her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love.

Amanda was a soft-spoken and sweet soul who gave her heart to her family and friends. Those who knew her often shared how her gentle spirit and genuine compassion made them feel cherished and valued. She found joy in the simple moments of life, whether it was enjoying spirited gatherings with family, friends and enjoying trips to the casino.

A lifelong sports fan, Amanda passionately supported her beloved New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers, and her adoration for Elvis never waned. She cherished these connections, which brought light and happiness to her life.

Amanda devoted 18 years of her career as a Patient Representative with CIS of Houma, where she was known for her dedication and caring demeanor. Her commitment to her work reflected her desire to help others, and she leaves behind a legacy of compassion in the medical community.

Amanda is survived by her loving son, Wil Touchet (Nikki Hebert and her daughter Olivia Borne); sister Arlene McLaughlin and her children, Melissa, Monica, Mitch, and Micaela as well as numerous great nieces and nephew, who will carry her memory in their hearts.

Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Rosemary Hymel Bergeron.

A visitation of Amanda Lua Bergeron will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. until her Celebration of Life Liturgy at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 1.

To know Amanda was to truly love her, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of sharing in her life. Her memory will live on in our hearts, as we reflect on the beautiful impact she made during her time with us.