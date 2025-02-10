Amos Joseph Cadiere, Sr., age 70, of Chauvin, LA was born on December 8, 1954 in Houma, LA and passed away on Monday, February 10, 2025 surrounded by family.

Amos enjoyed fishing and shrimping. The water was his life passion. Amos loved riding in his boat and fishing on the bayou side. He will be forever missed.

Amos is survived by his fiance of 16 years, Tammy Martin; son, Amos Cadiere, Jr.; daughters: Ashley ( Patrick) Vitale and Nancy (Joshua) Dupre; brother, Donald Cadiere; and sister, Bernadette (Eugene) Foret; as well as numerous grandchildren.

Amos was preceded in death by parents: Wilbert and Ethel Cadiere; brothers: Danny Cadiere and Jerald “Jerry” Cadiere.

