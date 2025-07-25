Amy Claire Bonvillain, 65, a native of Houma and resident of Morgan City, LA; passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 2:23pm.

Family and friend of the family are invited to a memorial service and celebration of life at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 9:00am until service time. A Mass will be held at 11:00am with burial/inurnment following in the church cemetery.

Amy is survived by her loving family; her son, Caleb Bonvillain and son-in-law, Paul Kelly, and son, Daniel Johnson; siblings, Michael Bonvillain and wife Linda Pontiff Bonvillain, Faye Bonvillain Authement and husband Cecil; nephews, Jeremy Authement and Jared Authement and wife Britanie, Jordan Authement; niece, Jennifer Jones; great nieces and nephews, Kayleigh, Jared Jr., Blake, and Kamryn, and Gavin.

Amy is preceded in passing by her parents, James “J.D.” Bonvillain Jr. and Lois Domangue Bonvillain; nephew, Justin Authement.

Amy was a strong, independent, and fun loving and caring individual who completed her task in life her own way. She was a very loving mother and sister. Amy was a faith filled person. When Amy was young she played basketball at Nichols State University. She was very athletic and played softball, baseball and basketball with various teams and organizations from all over the country. Amy was a huge Saints and LSU fan.

Amy has alot of family and friends who loved her very much. She will be dearly missed by her many family and friends. But never forgotten and always and forever loved.