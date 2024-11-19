Andrew Paul “Butch” Babin Jr., 68, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.

He is survived by his companion, Donna Henry Babin; children, John Babin (Stefanie) and Jennifer Babin; grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, and Adam Babin, and Chelsey Johnson; great-grandchild, Anthony Johnson; sisters, Marcie Bray (Mark) Patty Evans, and January Babin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew P. Babin, Sr. and Patsy Starnes Babin; and sister, Andrea Sherman.

Butch was an avid fisherman that loved the outdoors and on the water. Everyone knew him as the “jack-of-all trades”, and was a strong man who fought many health issues without complaints. Butch will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is at peace.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Per Butch’s wishes, there will be no memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, everyone is welcome to plant a tree in Butch’s honor.