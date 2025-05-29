Andy Cotton, a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the age of 72.

Andy was a devoted born again Christian and a proud Houmas Indian. He was a successful pipeline worker who made friends everywhere he went. He loved Joyce’s coconut cake and Kelly’s potato salad.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Borne and husband Andre; grandsons, A.J. and Sebastian Borne; sisters, Audrey Labit and Linda Guidry; brother, Roland Cotton; godchildren, Keith Cotton Jr. and Kayleigh Cotton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Cotton; parents, Henry and Arthineze Cotton; and brother, Milton Cotton.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave, Gray) from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

A special thanks to all the family that stayed by his side. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at University Medical Center in New Orleans and Dr. Meng at Mary Bird Perkins.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.