Angelique Lirette Durio “Luchie”, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at the age of 84.

She is survived by her children, Dwain Bergeron (Lori Ann) and Monica Trahan; brothers, Dennis “T-Boy” Lirette (Elaine) and Daniel “Bucky” Lirette; 4 grandchildren, Chantay, Sabrina, Angel, and Jeremy (Tacha); and 5 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Cole, Davina, Aydan, Maxim.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Authur Durio; twin daughters; 2 grandchildren; parents, Dennis Lirette Sr. and Marie Liner Lirette; brothers, Jimmy, Rosevelt and Hillary Lirette; and sisters, Velma DeHart, Violet Robicaux, Leona Guidry and Jean Trahan.

As per Luchie’s request, there will be no services.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion.

