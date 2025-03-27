Angella Evans Pickett, 57, passed away on March 25, 2025 at 9:59 PM. Born June 26, 1967, she was a native of Napoleonville, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled.

Angella is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Gerald Pickett; children, Dorothy Adams (Mary), Travis Adams; granddaughter, Ava Adams; siblings, Mary Morland, Louis Evans, Chad Evans (Megan); father and mother in law, Wes Pickett and Rita Pickett; brother in law, Joel Pickett.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William “Billy” Evans and Dorothy Rotolo Evans; mother in law, Judith Close LeBlanc.

Angella was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support and prayers.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.