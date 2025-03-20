Anita Guy Renaux, age 73, of Georgetown, MS was born December 30, 2025 and passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, March 22, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Visitation will precede the service from 2:00-4:00 PM.

Anita is survived by sons: Jimmy Scott and Glynn (Rhonda) Scott; daughters: Nita Scott, Juanita Robichaux, April Scott and Rita (Keith) Johnson; sister, Janelle Pitre; grandchildren: Kallie (Melvin) Verrett, Randon Robichaux, Abby Dear, Robbie (Brooke) Dear, and William Dear; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Anita was preceded in death by husband of 40 years, Ceasar Renaux; and parents: Ernest Guy and Vidrine Domangue.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

