Ann Labbe Bertrand, 84, passed away on August 14, 2025 at 7:52 AM. Born April 20, 1941, she was a native of Opelousas and resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, August 18, 2025 at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Ann is survived by her husband of 66 years, Randall Bertrand; children, Sandy Orgeron (David), Lisa Morvant (Jeff), Deidre Clark (Bubba); grandchildren, Abbey Amacker (Curt), Paige Morvant (Tate), Trey Clark (Josie), Taylor Blakeman (Richie), Macie Trahan (Jared), Mason Clark (Kyle); great grandchildren, Jaxson, Briggs, Andy, Beau, Jett, Archie, Baby Trahan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Laurence Labbe; siblings, Vivian Labbe, Lou Cannon, Thelma Manuel, Martha Dean, E.L. Labbe, Austin “Buddy” Labbe; son in law, Robert Orgeron.

She was the matriarch of her family, the one who cared for everyone else before herself. If something needed to be done, she didn’t wait – she rolled up her sleeves and made it happen. She loved the simple joy of sitting on the porch, the excitement of traveling, and the peaceful moments spent at the camp and was a professional packer and mover. Her weekly hair and nail appointments were a cherished ritual, and she took pride in keeping her home beautiful – personally painting every room with her own hands. She was a woman of quiet strength, lively spirit, and endless love for her family.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.