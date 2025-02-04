Ann Long Jackson, M.D., 93, died peacefully on February 01, 2025. She and her husband James W Jackson, M.D. had a long happy marriage lasting 6 days shy of 66 years blessed with 6 loving children.

A visitation will be held at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral on Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Ann is survived by her husband James, her children, James William Jr “Will”, John Guider “Jack” (Alma), Stacy Ann (Bubbie), Edward Ray “Ted” (Carolyn), Mary Zita “Mitzi” (Nolan) and Courtney Carol “CeCe”, her grandchildren James William III “Jaime”, Carolyn Ann “Cara”, Abigail Lauren “Abby” and Elizabeth Renee “Lizzie” and her step-grandchildren Lan (Molly), Jessie, Taylor (Dan), Ross, Rachel, Allie (Bernard), and Nolan and her sister Zita Sandmeyer (Richard) and her sister in law Janet Hughes as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother Horace Taggart Jr and her sister Mary Pearse Schlottman.

Ann was born on November 6, 1931 in Vicksburg, MS to parents Horace Taggart Long and Mary Pearse Guider Long. She was a graduate of St Francis Xavier Academy and the nuns there had a special place in her heart, instilling in her strong faith and a lifelong love of learning. She continued to pursue her studies and was admitted to Tulane Medical School where she graduated with honors. She was a Tulane intern and resident at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. She ultimately practiced pathology in Thibodaux, establishing the laboratories at St Joseph Hospital in 1962 and at Thibodaux General until her retirement in 2006.

She had a lifelong dedication to education which she instilled in her children and which she fostered in her support of and involvement in St Genevieve Catholic School and E. D. White Catholic High School. She was a valued mentor and leader for numerous people in the community, and she inspired and aided many in pursuing careers as physicians and in other areas of healthcare, academics and life.

Ann was a true servant of God and had a strong Catholic faith, attending mass daily. She was involved in all of her parishes as lector and Eucharistic minister as well as serving in any capacity needed. She loved singing in the St Joseph choir for many years.

Paramount to Ann was the importance of family. Her energy and limitless love inspire all of her children on a daily basis and we are forever grateful for her guidance and love.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Genevieve Catholic School and E. D. White Catholic High School.

Special thanks to the many who helped to care for her in her final years.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.