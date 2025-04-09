Anne Gary Bergeron, age 64, a resident of Hoover, Alabama, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2025. Born in Houma, Louisiana, in 1960, she graduated from South Terrebonne High School and Nicholls State University. She enjoyed her career at South Louisiana Bank, Terrebonne General Medical Center, and was a successful leader in numerous executive roles in the medical industry. Anne touched the lives of many with her kind spirit, unwavering love, and dedication to her family. She was the heart of her family, always putting others first, offering wisdom when it was needed most, and stood firm in her values.

Anne leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with her devoted husband, Laban; her children Lauren Bergeron (fiancé Jared), Trent (Keely) Bergeron, Kendra (Daniel) West, and Nicholas (Katie) Bergeron. She was also survived by her siblings: Charlotte (Art) Wolfe, Jimmy (Mona) Gary, and John (Lisa) Gary. As a proud and devoted grandmother, or “Gmom”. Anne found immense joy in her grandchildren, Sarah, Tatum, Claire, Jack, and a soon-to-arrive fifth grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended relatives and friends will forever treasure her memory. Preceding her in death were her parents, Don and Grace Gary, her sister Donna Dodson, and her dear niece Gracie Gary.

Anne’s strength was equally matched by her deep compassion. Her family was the center of her world, and their love meant everything to her. With a zest for life, she was sociable and enjoyed celebrating special events with family and friends. She had a natural ability to bring people together, and her warmth and laughter filled every room she entered. As we celebrate her life, we honor her legacy and the many ways she enriched the lives of those around her.

Family will receive guests at Maria Immacolata in Houma, Louisiana (246 Corporate Dr.) on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 9:00AM with a funeral mass at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Anne’s memory to a charity of your choice.