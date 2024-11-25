Annie Rai “Anna” Liner Sargent, 76, a lifelong resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in her honor on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held on a later date.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Mechelle Olivier (Danny); grandson, Nick Olivier (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Leighton, Natalie, Logan, and Elena Olivier; granddaughter, Laci Dixon; siblings, Audrey Dugas, Bobbie Lankford, Richard Liner, Russell Liner, Ray Liner, Norma Cooper, Debbie Bourgeois, and Karen Picou; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Alcide and Hazel Liner; son, Jay Sargent; brothers, Randy Liner, Reuben Liner, Reggie Liner, and Ronald Crochet; sister, Iona Blanchard; and nephews, Richie Liner and Buddy Liner.

Anna will be fondly remembered for her passion for fishing, adventures at the camp, and even braving alligator trapping alongside her family. Her love for family extended beyond the ordinary, as she raised her granddaughter with unwavering devotion for 15 years. She was lovingly called “Nana” by her many nieces and nephews.

With a heart full of love and a palate for good food and wine, Anna found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her infectious laughter and genuine care for those around her made her a cherished presence in the lives of many.

In honor of Anna’s memory, the family invites all who knew and cherished her to join in commemorating her life and the profound impact she had on those around her. May her spirit of joy and love live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Anna left an indelible mark on all those who were fortunate enough to know her.