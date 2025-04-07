It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Angus Bergeron, a beloved son, brother, friend, and passionate soul, who left us on April 3, 2025, at the tender age of 26. Born on July 29, 1998, in Houma, Louisiana, Anthony touched the lives of many with his kind spirit and infectious laughter.

As the Assistant Director of Nola Driving School, Anthony demonstrated unwavering dedication to his work, earning the respect of colleagues and students alike. His sharp wit and remarkable sense of humor made him a cherished friend and confidant, always ready to lend an ear or share a laugh. Anthony’s love for his family knew no bounds; he was a devoted son to his father, Trever Bergeron, and his mother, Janet Bergeron, brother, Bryson Bergeron who instilled in him the values of compassion and kindness.

A devout Catholic, Anthony found strength in his faith and was a devoted follower of the teachings that guided his life. His passion for music and love for attending concerts filled his spirit with joy, while his unwavering support for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Astros showcased his vibrant enthusiasm for life, and a passion for fishing. Anthony had a zest for comedy, often relishing in the ability to lighten a room with his humor.

In a world that sometimes feels heavy, Anthony’s heart was a beacon of light-always caring, always giving. His generous spirit left a profound impact on all who were fortunate enough to know him. While he is no longer with us, his memory will forever thrive in the hearts of those who loved him.

Services will be posted in the near future. Please continue to check service details.