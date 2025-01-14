Anthony Carl “Jake/Gro” Verdin, 40, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

He is survived by his daughter, Anyia Pellegrin; parents, Carl Verdin (Sherie) and Carey Creppel Dean; siblings, Christina Fitch (Brandon), Brittany Verdin Dean (Bam), and Katie Verdin Dozier (Coby); step brothers, Blaze Parfait and Bryant Parfait; step sisters, Blair Parfait Lapeyrouse (Gerrin) and Makinley Dean; maternal grandparents, Carlton and Mary Creppel; godchildren, Saige Fitch and Bronx Dean; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elgin and Jeanette Marie Verdin; and step father, Glynn Dean.

He was a beloved son, father, brother, grandson, uncle, godfather, cousin, and friend. Anthony was a beacon of joy, always greeting the world with a warm smile and a readiness to lend a helping hand. His love for the outdoors was unmatched, finding peace and purpose in nature through shrimping, fishing, hunting, and countless moments spent with his cherished godchildren, nieces, and nephews. A passionate commercial fisherman, Anthony found fulfillment in the water, a testament to his adventurous spirit and deep connection to the world around him. Above all, his heart belonged to his beloved daughter, Anyia. Their bond was unbreakable, and his endless love for her will remain a guiding light in her life. Anthony will forever be remembered for his selflessness, his love for family and friends, and his unwavering zest for life. Though we say goodbye for now, we find comfort in knowing this is not farewell-it’s simply “see you later.” May his legacy live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and may he find peace in eternal rest.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support, love, and condolences.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

