Whiley Anthony Landry, age 83 passed away on Friday, April 4, 2025 surrounded by his family after battling cancer for over a year.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, April 11, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Whiley is survived by his children, Mark Landry and wife Rebecca Boudreaux, Tonya Allen and husband Todd Allen, Nicole Mistretta and husband Eric Mistetta; grandchildren, Jordan Fazzio and husband Benjamin, Shelby Hemstreet and husband Ethan, Blake Allen, Benjamin Allen, Noah Landry, Madison Mistretta and fiance Evan Francioni, and Sydney Mistretta;great grandchildren, Vance and Talon Fazzio, Vivian Hemstreet; sister, Margaret Landry Manning and husband Bill.

Whiley is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Esther Ann Brunet Landry; parents, Edgar Peter Landry, Sr. and Zulma Boudreaux Landry; brothers, Hanson Landry, Dr. Edgar P. Landry, Jr., and Larry (Dee) Landry.

Whiley will be dearly missed by family and friends as he was the light in every room that he was in. His faith in God and love of his family were the most important aspects of his life. He loved to cook and did so almost every Sunday for his family until recently. He is well known for his pralines and other amazing dishes. After retiring from Halliburton Services for over 30 years, Whiley spent his retirement years in service of others. He volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank until his first diagnosis of cancer in 2017. He was very dedicated to and volunteered at his church parish where he served as an usher among many other duties and activities. Anyone who knew Whiley, knew he was also an avid bowler. Whiley proudly served in the Army National Guard as a Platoon Sergeant Company “C” 2nd BN 156th Infantry.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Nicole Daggs, Beatrice “Bee” Landry, Jennifer Truehill for their love and care.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Second Harvest, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, or Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in memory of Whiley Landry.