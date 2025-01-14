Antoinette “Jeri” Billiot, age 71, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, LA, gained her wings on January 6, 2025.

She is survived by her children, Laurie Billiot (Manuel), Loren Lopez (Gerardo), Juanita Billiot and Marie Louviere; grandchildren, Hannah Lopez Billiot and Matthew Louviere; sister, Rose Fitch (Adam); and her adopted Family, Flor Romero, Adriana Vargas, Roselyn Saavedra, Crystal Vargas, Andrea Cárdenas, Manuel Pelcastre, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Lawrence Billiot, Jr.; and her parents Dominic Lachica and Josephine Pierre.

Jeri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a member of Clanton Chapel UMC and a proud member of United Houma Nation. She worked at Sea Tang Fisheries for 15 years and then at Salvation Army where she made many friends and helped out the community for 18 years.

She loved listening pop music on weekends and having video chats with her granddaughter Hannah. She was a caring and friendly person to all whom she met in life and throughout her career. She loved being around her family. She will be forever remembered for her loving personality and her red hair.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave. Gray from 5:00pm-7:00pm and will resume at Samart Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2025 from 9:00am until service time at 11:00am. Her final resting place will be at St Francis de Sales #2 mausoleum.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart West Parkis in charge of arrangements.