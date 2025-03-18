It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Antoinette “Toni” DeLuca Rodrigue a native of Haverhill, MA and longtime resident of Houma who left us peacefully on March 6 at her home with her family by her side.

She is survived by her daughter Anne Marie R. Porche and son Bob Rodrigue, grandchildren Scott and wife Rachael, Jordan, Rechelle and Matt, great grandchildren Baylee and Kearsten, great great grandchild Graceleigh Rose and one sibling Rocco DeLuca.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Leroy A. Rodrigue, parents Carmen DeLuca Sr. and Jenny Forte Deluca, sister Rosa D. Tastula and brothers John DeLuca and Carmen DeLuca Jr.



“Toni” enjoyed traveling with her husband especially her annual visits to her native Massachusetts and Pigeon Forge TN. She also enjoyed her trips to Disney World with her daughter and grandchildren. But most of all she enjoyed being “Nonnie” a grandmother to her grandchildren and many others. “Nonnie” was cherished and will forever be missed and loved.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice and especially CNA Alexis and Nurse Danielle who she considered her angels and a part of her family they will remain a part of our family.