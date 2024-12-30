Arlene Frances Falgout Picou, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2024.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg on Monday December 30, 2024, beginning at 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gerald P Picou; two daughters Michelle Lapeyrouse (husband, Deacon Gary), Angie Britt (companion, Ronnie Berthelot); six grandchildren: Brooke Saucier (husband, Marks), Reverend Brett Lapeyrouse, Mandy Naquin (husband, Leo), Devin Boudreaux (husband, Dylan), Evan Lapeyrouse (wife, Ashley), Mckenzy Menou (companion, Austin Rydberg), and nine great grandchildren: and siblings David Falgout (wife, Mildred), Blaine Falgout (companion, Marcia Ellender), Suzanna Brunet (companion, Rickey Trusty), and Julie Champagne (husband, Blane).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur “Ellsworth” and Gladys (Dupre) Falgout; father and mother-in-law, Clinton and Wilma (Leblanc) Picou; brother-in-law, Allen Brunet, and sister-in-law, Debra (Luke) Falgout.

Arlene was a retired teacher and librarian. She loved trips to the beach and the mountains, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren at family gatherings. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg.

The family would like to thank all Family and Friends who served as Caregivers and provided support to the family, ACG Memorial Hospice, Dr. Stephen Kantrow and the Oschner ALS Clinic for their outstanding care and support during this difficult time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.