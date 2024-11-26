Audie Thomas Levron, a beloved resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the age of 69, after a courageous and long fought battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP Disease). Born in Thibodaux, Louisiana, on April 15, 1955, and raised in Chackbay, Louisiana, Audie left a lasting legacy of love, faith, and service on everyone that knew him.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m., until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery where Audie’s journey on earth will end.

Audie’s heart overflowed with love for his family. He leaves behind his cherished and devoted wife of 40 years, Gwendolyn Morvant Levron, and the pride and joy of his life, their son, Dr. Benjamin Nelson Levron, and his furry companion, Roux. His memory also lives on through his mother-in-law, Veronica Mahler Morvant, brothers, Medrick Levron and Rodney H. Levron, Jr., sister, Karen Levron Lasserre (Bruce), sister-in-laws, Becky Morvant Bourgeois (Josh) and Rhonda Morvant Pontiff (Greg), as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he all held a special place for in his heart.

Audie was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney H. Levron, Sr., and Isabella Peltier Levron, father-in-law, Nelson P. Morvant, Jr., and brothers, Keith J. Levron and Leonard J. Levron.

Audie worked for MetLife and Mass Mutual for 25+ years and enjoyed meeting and working with people throughout his lifetime. A past Captain, Co-Captain, Board Member, and a Member of the Krewe of Cleophas for 39 years, Audie’s love for Mardi Gras resonated with him. Audie was proud to reign as King Cleophas 1992.

Audie was a kind and gentle man with a love for laughter and people. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed talking politics, traveling the country, fishing, gardening, hosting gatherings for family and friends, and was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints fan who bleed purple and gold on Saturdays and Black and Gold on Sundays. He is loved by many and will be missed by all. May he find eternal peace and may the echoes of his laughter, the warmth of his smile, and the vibrant colors of Mardi Gras, LSU, and Saints continue to reverberate in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him.

Audie’s family deeply appreciates and would like to thank his devoted caregiver, Betty Authement, who took wonderful care of him, Kim and Jay Robichaux of Genesis Physical Therapy and Wellness, the caring staff of Gentiva Hospice, along with the many friends, neighbors, and family member who visited and helped care for Audie.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.