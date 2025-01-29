Audrey Poincon Gaudet, a native of Bayou Blue and a resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025 at the age of 89.

Audrey was a loving and kind mother and grandmother. Some of her best days were spent outdoors with family. She was a child of God and will be remembered forever.

She is survived by her children, Mark Gaudet (Trudie), Philip “Bud” Gaudet and Audrey Crochet (Paul); grandchildren, Angie (Wayne), Philip Jr. “T-Bud”, Kami, Brandi (Jarrett), Shea (Keith) and Emily (Phil); 12 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Helen Gaudet and Betty Lapeyrouse (Roy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Gaudet; daughter-in-law, Adele Gaudet; granddaughter, Mindy Gaudet; parents, Armond and Bridget Poincon; and siblings, Benny Poincon, Johnny Poincon and Dororthy Poincon.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 9:30 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thanks the nurses and CNAs at The Oak of Houma.

