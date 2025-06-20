August Joseph Kreamer Jr, 61, passed on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 4:46am surrounded by his wife and loving family. August was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Monday, June 23, from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, June 23, 2025 beginning at 1:00pm Mass Time. Burial will take place privately by the family at a later date.

August is survived by his loving family; his wife of forty loving years, Melissa Bradford Kreamer; children, Jason Kreamer and wife Lindsey; April Kreamer Carrere and husband Jared Carrere; siblings, Michael Kreamer and wife Roxanna, Judy Kreamer Trahan; mother-in-law, Florence P. Bradford; grandchildren, Eloise Alice Kreamer, Samantha Diane Carrere, Victoria Evalin Carrere, Davontae “Donnie”, and August James. August is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and godchildren.

August is preceded in passing by his parents, August Joseph Kreamer Sr. and Eva Marie Pichauffe Kreamer; siblings, Jerry Kreamer, MaryAnn Kreamer, Diane K. Richard; infant son, Jayme Paul Kreamer; father-in-law, James E. Bradford; two grandchildren, baby Carrere and baby Kreamer.

August was a very hard worker and provided for his family; he was a loving and patient father, grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be remembered by his grandchildren by his simple exclamation, “Oh my stars!”

August had a caring and giving personality and showed love toward everyone he met.

The family would like to thank, Stephanie Durocher N.P., and Dr. Victor Lin, Dr. Sukesh Manthri; Mary Bird Perkins (Baton Rouge and Houma locations).