Aveline Marie Theriot, a beloved member of our community, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2025, at the age of 95, in Houma, Louisiana. Born on August 18, 1929, in Chauvin, Louisiana, Aveline dedicated her life to her family and her faith, serving as a guiding light to all who knew her.

Aveline held the cherished title of homemaker, finding joy and purpose in nurturing her family. She is survived by her son Farrell Theriot (Rachel); daughter Tina Chauvin (Richard); her grandchildren Ricky Chauvin (Jennifer), Kara Hamilton (Rob), Ian Theriot (Amanda), Rose Theriot, Shane Leblanc, and Brad Robichaux; her great-grandchildren Reagan Collins, Carter Chauvin, Cullen Chauvin, Matthew Shelton, Logan Hamilton, and Riley Hamilton; and her great-great-grandchildren Eden, Liberty, and Ace Chauvin; Palmer Jane Collins, and Mason Theriot. She is also survived by her brother Aaron Robichaux and sisters Norma Sevin and Anna Lee Cheramie.

Aveline’s legacy of love will forever be carried on by her cherished relatives and friends. An active and devoted member of Annunziata Catholic Church, Aveline was renowned for her commitment to service and volunteer work within the community. She took great pride in her achievements, notably receiving a Bishop’s Medal in recognition of her unwavering dedication. As a Eucharistic minister, she brought the warmth of her faith to countless lives, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity.

Aveline was not only a pillar of her church but a source of joy to all who crossed her path. She delighted in the simple pleasures of life-whether it was cooking her favorite dishes, dancing with a joyful spirit, or eagerly anticipating her weekly hair appointments. A fan of soap operas and a loyal viewer of “The Price is Right,” her laughter and exuberant personality brought positivity to those around her.

Aveline was preceded in death by her late husband Norris Theriot; her parents Norris Robichaux and Agnolia Chaisson Robichaux; her daughter Harriet Theriot Leblanc and son-in-law Gerald Leblanc; brother Julius Robichaux; and sisters Alberta Sexton, Ena Luke, Etta Ledet, and Bertha Mae Pellegrin.

The family would also like to give special thanks to Aveline’s Angels: Sandra, Ruby, and Lisa as well as the teams at Heritage Manor and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their loving care.

Service details will be posted in the near future.

As we gather to celebrate Aveline’s extraordinary life, let us remember her unwavering kindness, her faith, and the indelible mark she left on our hearts. She will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire us all.