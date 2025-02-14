Barbara Ann Landry Hebert, 89, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Born July 11, 1935, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2025 from 8:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM at the church.

She is survived by her children, Kirk Hebert (Christine Landry), Desa Perkins (Ricky), Teli Dempster (Joe), Kia Barrilleaux (Troy “Gabby”), Ty Hebert (Kristi); grandchildren, Keli Dantin (David), Lea Esteve (Ron), Kevin Bonvillain (Ashton), Liddi Shields (Trey), Sara Paul (Trent), Abbi Bergeron (Jeremy), Brae Prejean (Jacob Benoit), Jaia Daniels (Jason), Seth Hebert (Brittani), Shae Hebert (Caroline), Sage Barrilleaux (Stevi), Saul Barrilleaux, Carson Hebert (Julien), Brayden Hebert (Allison), 26 great grandchildren; sisters in law, Charlotte Landry, Mildred Albarado, Beverly Boudreaux, Sandra Chiasson, Gilda Jackson, Janet Galliano, and their spouses; brothers in law Roland Hebert, Gerald Hebert, and their spouses.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Andrew “Dooley” Hebert; daughter, Gina Blanchard; grandson, Drew Bonvillain; granddaughter, Meagan Barrilleaux; parents, Percy and Anna Mae “Tut” Landry; sibling, Daniel “Zeke” Landry; father and mother in law, Andrew “Lucky” Hebert and Lydia Granger Hebert; daughter in law, Jennifer Hebert; sisters in law, Doris Adams, Irene Boudreaux, Annabelle “Belle” Chiasson, Barbara Ann Clement, Geraldine “DeeDeen” Boudreaux; and brothers in law, Shirley “Shelly” Hebert and Daniel Hebert.

Barbara dedicated her life to loving and caring for her husband and children. She loved all sports, especially those played by her children, grandchildren and LSU Tigers. She enjoyed Mardi Gras and had the honor to serve as Queen of her beloved Krewe of Cleophas. She was a true giver, with a door that was always open, a homecooked meal ready on the stove, and a heart full of love to spread to the many family, friends (and friends of friends) who called her Babs, Granny, Mama, and Honey.

The family would like to thank Barbara’s caregivers and the CCU staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.