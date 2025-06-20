Barbara Babin LeBoeuf, 90, a native of Houma and a resident of Donner, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

She is survived by her sons, Michael LeBoeuf, Dale LeBoeuf (Dana), and Todd LeBoeuf (Michelle); grandchildren, Dorian LeBoeuf, Linsey Frederick (Mike), Lesley Guzzardo (Kenny), and Ashley Duplantis (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Mike “Tre” LeBoeuf (Kayla), Caleb and Hannah Frederick, Grant Guzzardo, Skyler and Lynden Duplantis; great-great-grandchild, Emerson LeBoeuf; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy Babin and Levie Robicheaux Richards; and siblings, Murphy “Skipper” Babin, Donald “See-poose” Babin, and Claire Babin.

Barbara enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed going dancing at Jacks every Friday night. Barbara will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice and her special caretaker and great-granddaughter, Hannah Frederick for their outstanding love, care, and compassion.

