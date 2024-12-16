Barbara Henry LeBlanc, 86, passed away December 11, 2024 at 9:45 PM surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Saturday December 21, 2024 at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her son Ray LeBlanc; daughter Leslie L. White and husband Dale White; brother Dr. Russell Henry and wife Mary; sisters Charlene Henry, Diana H. Mann and husband Chip; grandson Hunter White; and great grand-daughter Katie White.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray LeBlanc Sr., son Rene’ LeBlanc, mother Juanita S. Henry, father Albert J. Henry, and sister Beverly R. Henry.

Barbara was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church since its inception in 1963. She was a charter member of the Ladies Altar Society at Annunziata and served as President for 10 years with another 9 years on the advisory council. She was also awarded the Diocesan Leadership Award. Barbara enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was the kindest soul that will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Annunziata Catholic Church 2011 Acadian Drive Houma, LA 70363.

Deepest appreciation goes out to Dr. Russell Henry and the staff at TGHS for their unwavering and compassionate care.