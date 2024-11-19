Barbara Landry Gaudet, 75, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Born, January 22, 1949 she was a native Thibodaux and resident of Chackbay.

As per her request private services to be held.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Toups (Brian); son, Lance Gaudet (Bridgette); grandchildren, Ashley Eymard, Brooke Robeaux, Kayla Benoit, Gracie Gaudet, Hunter Gaudet; great grandchildren, Grayson Robeaux, Henry Robeaux and Baby Eymard on the way; siblings, Foster Landry Jr., Kathy Prince, Jimmy Landry (Opal), Paul Landry (Carla) and Darlene Lirette (Jimmy) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Gaudet; parents, Foster Landry, Sr. and Shirley Benoit Landry.

The family would like to thank the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice and Dr. Francis Robichaux.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.